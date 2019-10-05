Model-turned-Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon is currently pregnant with her second child but that does not stop her from doing adventurous sports or going on a relaxing vacation. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share an adorable picture along with her husband Dino Lalvani as the couple takes a jet boat ride in Phuket. Dressed in a sexy black bikini and white shirt, she flaunts her baby bump.

In the photo, Lisa and Dino can be seen indulged in a conversation as they enjoy the ride. Dino can be seen dressed in a T-shirt and blue shorts with a glass of wine in his hand. The picture will give you major couple goals. With blue water at the background, the couple looks stunning, as always. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “My little sisters photography @julia.haydon. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram My little sisters photography @julia.haydon A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Oct 5, 2019 at 1:32am PDT



Earlier, Lisa announced her Pregnancy through an Instagram post. In the photo, she can be seen cheering from inside the water along with her husband and son while dressed in a monokini and flaunting her unmissable baby bump. The picture was captioned, “Party of four on the way (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT



Lisa Haydon is not just a popular model and actor, she is also someone who’s known for her family pictures on social media. She is a mother to an adorable boy whom she has named Zack.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.