Trust Bollywood celebrities to give you unusual scoop right in the morning with a thing as simple as their morning walk and ruling the roost of morning buzz this Thursday is actress Preity Zinta who grabbed all eyeballs for her unusual company at London’s Hyde Park. seen chilling in the pleasant weather, Preity herself tweeted the video on her handle at the micro-blogging site and fans were left gushing.

The shared video not only shows her enjoying the day in the company of her new friend but also shows it pecking her high ponytail. Dressed in a casual red and white stripes tee, Preity accessorised her look with brown sunglasses and ‘chirped happily like a bird’ as she recorded the video.

Watch Preity’s latest video from London here:

ऐसा भी हो सकता हैं 😘 This is what happens when a parrot 🦜 decides to chill on your head as you walk through Hyde Park 🤩 #chillin #parrot #ting pic.twitter.com/wIHCEOchIS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2019

Actress Preity Zinta, who is known not only for her dimpled beauty and phenomenal acting skills is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab. The 43-year-old diva has been missing from the movie scene for quite some time now. She has won a lot of accolades for her performance in a good number of movies and is married to Gene Goodenough.

The actress had started her acting career with Bollywood movie Dil Se.., which had also starred actors Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Her most recent was Bhaiaji Superhit, an action-comedy movie that had also starred actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.