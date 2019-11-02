New Delhi: Prominent leaders of India including the President, Union Minister Amit Shah and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to social media to extend greetings and wish people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja. In a tweet, the president said it was a unique festival that worshipped the sun, earth and rivers and hoped that the occasion inspires people to respect the nature.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chhath Pooja. Let this Chhath Pooja be an occasion to express our devotion to Sun God, Mother Earth and rivers. May this festival bring happiness to everyone’s life and inspire us to respect the nature more #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 2, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah and former President Pranab Mukherjee also wished citizens wishing for their long and prosperous life

Greetings to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of #ChhathPuja. May the Sun god bless you all with the bounties of life and fulfill your wishes. Wishing everyone longevity, prosperity, progress and well-being. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished people in a rather special way by uploading a video, in which he is seen speaking in Bhojpuri.

आप सब लोगन के हमरे ओर से 'छठ' के बहुत बहुत बधाई,

छठी मईया आप सब लोगन के हर तरह से कल्याण करें। आप सब पर उनकर किरपा बनल रहे। जय छठी मईया। pic.twitter.com/voS6tLsxSn — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 2, 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion, with tweets in Hindi

“सोना सटकुनिया हो दीनानाथ”…। प्रकृति और लोक रंग में आस्था के प्रतीक पर्व छठ की आप सबको ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। छठ पर्व हम सभी को ठेकुआ की मिठास समाज में फैलाने और प्रकृति को बचाने की प्रेरणा दे। जय छठी मैया।#छठ_महापर्व — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 2, 2019

Sonia Gandhi also wished people on Chhath pooja and in a statement expressed special reverence for all the people observing a fast. She also prayed to Lord Sun and Chhath Maiya to provide happiness, peace, health, wealth and prosperity to all.

Chhath Pooja is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Kartik as per the Hindu lunar calendar and is celebrated with great fervour in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Every year, the festival starts with paying respect to the setting sun and concludes with offering water to the rising sun.