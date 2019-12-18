Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who worked for four decades on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away on Tuesday at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital at the age of 92 following age-related health issues. A day after Lagoo passed away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor. He tweeted, “Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)”

Many Bollywood celebrities too paid their tribute to the actor including Rishi Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Paresh Rawal, Urmila Matondkar.

Remembering Dr Lagoo, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed on Twitter: “Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti”.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal wrote: “Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti.”

Urmila Matondkar also expressed her memories of the great actor with a tweet in Marathi which translates to “You shaped me as an actor. You saw the talent in a girl from a middle-class family and introduced me to the silver screen. I’ll never be able to pay back what you have done for me. Will Miss you #ShreeramLagoo”.

RIP Dr. Shriram Lagoo..most brilliant n committed actor of marathi theatre and an equally committed socialist, leader of anti superstition movement.He held my little finger n brought me gently on the silver screen in “Zakol”

Dr Lagoo is best known for his roles in Bollywood movies like “Ek Din Achanak”, “Laawaris”, “Gharonda” and “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” apart from Marathi plays like “Natsamrat” and “Himalayachi Saoli”.

He is survived by wife Deepa Lagoo, a son and a daughter.

With inputs from IANS!