Christmas is one such festival when the royal family gets together publicly and Queen’s closest relatives walk to holiday services at St Mary Magdalene. It is an honoured tradition of the royal family that is taking place over the years. On this Christmas, children of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George (6) and Princess Charlotte (4) made their debut at the stroll.

Prince William made his debut on Christmas 1987 when he was five-years-old and his brother Prince Harry made his debut the following year at the age of four.

The little royals walked alongside their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and their grandfather Prince Charles. Princess Camilla rode with the Queen to services and so they were not seen on the walk. Many had queued from the early hours of Wednesday in the hope of seeing the Royal Family.

The British royals also attended the Christmas Day church services at Sandringham in Norfolk on Wednesday. The Queen arrived alone for the service as the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband, is convalescing after being discharged from hospital on Tuesday. Other royals attended the main 11 am service, BBC reported.

Earlier today morning, a black-and-white picture of Prince William kissing his youngest child Prince Louis on the cheek even as his other two children pose for the shot wowed their 1.9 million followers on Twitter on Wednesday. @KensingtonRoyal, the official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation based at Kensington Palace, posted the picture on Christmas, garnering 3,600 retweets and 44,500 likes. “Merry Christmas to all our followers! “This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) in Norfolk earlier this year,” read the accompanying message.



However, It is not the first time that Kate Middleton, one of the most photographed people in the world, has gone behind the camera and released her own pictures. The Duchess was named as the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society this year following her passion for photography.