Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the big announcement on stepping back as the senior royals and will be working towards becoming financially independent. This created a frenzy among netizens and they kept wondering what went wrong. Soon, the hashtag #megxit started trending on Twitter. Many Twitterati gave out their opinion over their exit. A section of the internet also compared their situation with Karan Johar’s 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham where Shah Rukh Khan leaves the affluent royal family after marrying Kajol over Amitabh Bachchan’s displeasure over their marriage.

Netizens have now started a meme fest online and have compared it with K3G. One user tweeted, “When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal priveledges, it reminded me of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. That 2000s feel. The sweet hit of nostalgia. XD XD XD Sorry Shaktiman #K3G.”

Another wrote, “Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G.”

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

Is it just me or after all those #Megxit memes I really want to watch Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham RN. I love that film too much & RN need about 3.5 hours of family drama, singing and dancing #K3G — Suraj Dey (@SurajDe37951816) January 11, 2020

Meghan Markle was sent by our ancestors on a mission to dismantle the monarchy lol #PrinceHarryAndMeghan #Megxit pic.twitter.com/Az6Fa5juam — Natalie Mubalama (@NMubalama) January 10, 2020

Charles when Prince Harry wants to be royal again. #PrinceHarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/cQI5CS0XAy — Cpat (@nufc18921988) January 9, 2020

#PrinceHarryAndMeghan I say fair play to you both. 😊 pic.twitter.com/eocmhNO2k2 — Niamh Walsh (@NiamhWalsh26) January 9, 2020

Me scrolling through tweets about #MeghanAndHarry #Megxit #RoyalFamily #PrinceHarryAndMeghan I’m pretty agnostic when it comes to the British Royal Family but their latest crisis is fascinating. It tells us so much about British society, the Royal Family, racism & outsiders. pic.twitter.com/Yi5wIqXv0A — Femi Oke (@FemiOke) January 12, 2020



In the official statement released on Instagram on the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Thursday that they are exiting the royal family. The statement reads, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

It further stated, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

However, the Queen and other Royal members are reported to be hurt by their decision. A day after the announcement, the Queen, Charles and William ordered their households on to work with the Sussexes’ team to quickly find a “workable solution” to solve the crisis. Meghan returned to Canada a few days ago where she spent a six-week festive break with Harry and baby son Archie in the province of British Columbia.