The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are on a royal tour of Pakistan. On Tuesday evening, they attended a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan. The royal couple looked striking in their traditional appearances, it was something else that stole the show completely.

Prince William and Kate reached the National Museum in Islamabad, the venue for the dinner, in a specially painted motorised rickshaw that was being driven by a man properly dressed up in a black suit. It was a colourful covered rickshaw that had hand-painted flower motifs along with a figure of a sparrow. The couple looked all cheered up after their distinct experience of having an autorickshaw ride.

For the evening, while the Duchess wore a deep green sparkly dress with sequined dupatta, the Duke complimented her in the same coloured sherwani. The royal couple dressed up traditionally for the dinner and looked absolutely impressive.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday and received a warm welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife. During their visit, the first thing the couple did after arriving in Pakistan was to visit a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education in the country among young children.

This is the first royal tour since the year 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall – Prince Charles and Camilla, went to Pakistan.