Mollywood star Priya Prakash Varrier, who made a powerful debut in Oru Adaar Love, surprised all her fans after she was snapped taking a rickshaw ride during her vacation in Pondicherry. The wink girl, who got famous overnight, looks hot in her comfortable travel clothes. She can be seen donning black sleeveless top with red shorts with her sunglasses on. While sharing this happy picture with Instagram fans, Priya wrote, “Miss. Happy Soul”.

Priya Prakash Varrier was seen opposite Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, which released earlier this year. Directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love was produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House.

Take a look at the picture:

Priya Prakash Varrier is in talks to sign a Kannada film. It will be directed by debutant Raghu Kovi. Priya is expected to take an official call soon. According to a reports by Cinema Express, the director recently met Priya at her house in Thrissur to narrate the story to her, and she is said to have shown interest in the project.

A few days ago, Priya shared a few pictures from her photo shoot in a forest with brown leaves flying all across her. She wore a black floral dress teamed up with aviators, headband and minimal makeup. She has kept her hair open letting the tresses fall back.

Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. According to the reports, Priya’s character is inspired by one of the most unfortunate incidents happened to the Hindi film industry- Sridevi’s death. However, Priya denied all assumptions and said, “I don’t think it (Sridevi Bungalow) is inspired by anyone. It is a fictitious story. I liked the story during the narration itself.”