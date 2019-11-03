Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier has always kept fashion police on her toes with her sexy sartorial choices. In another picture on Instagram, the gorgeous diva was seen cooling off the heat in a multi-colour dress at beachside and fans couldn’t stop ogling.

Priya Prakash Varrier never misses a chance to upload her pictures and this time she has shared three different poses. In one of her pictures, Priya looks sensuously hot where she poses to give a candid shot and in another picture, Priya plays with her hair and blushes to get a pose.

While sharing the pictures, Priya captioned it as, “The sand beneath my feet was constantly swept off by the sea. But I had to hold on and not fall. Even when I fell,I had to get back up with a smile. So that’s what I did🌊”.

She rose to fame with her maiden film Oru Adaar Love’s song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ and became the internet crush overnight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.