Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier is back to the bay after her relaxing vacation in Pondicherry. The internet’s wink girl has now taken to Instagram to share her new set of pictures from her latest photoshoot. This time, ditching her favourite floral prints, Oru Adaar Love actor can be seen donning a heavy embellishment red ethnic wear with minute mirror work on it. She completed her look with a golden neckpiece and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair straight and tucked it back of her ears. Her picture will give you a cue for the summer wedding.

She captioned it, “She is, Fire and ice; Fear the cold, Crave the burn. Outfit: @maria.tiya.maria Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUH: @unnips & @amal_ajithkumar Pc: @jiksonphotography Studio: @thestudioloc.” (sic)



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture enjoying a rickshaw ride during her Pondicherry vacation. She can be seen donning black sleeveless top with red shorts with her sunglasses on. While sharing this happy picture with Instagram fans, Priya wrote, “Miss. Happy Soul”.

Priya became an overnight sensation with her wink expressions from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’from her maiden film Oru Adaar Love. Directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love was produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House. She was seen opposite Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

On the work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. She is also in talks to sign a Kannada film. It will be directed by debutant Raghu Kovi. Priya is expected to take an official call soon. According to a report by Cinema Express, the director recently met Priya at her house in Thrissur to narrate the story to her, and she is said to have shown interest in the project.