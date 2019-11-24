Remember the ‘winked girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier who received her way to fame? The Malayalam actor became an overnight Internet sensation after a small video clip of hers from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love, made it to the social media just in time for Valentine’s Day, earlier this year, and went viral in no time. The netizens soon termed her as the ‘National crush’. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share hot and sexy pictures in a red saree.

Clad in a hot red six-yard by designer Michelle Edward, the Malayalam actor took to Instagram and posted a reel of herself in different poses. She captioned it as, “Not your kinda Desi Girl💋”. With hair styled in soft curls, she opted for a subtle makeup and statement earrings.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Not your kinda Desi Girl💋 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Nov 23, 2019 at 11:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Nov 23, 2019 at 11:38pm PST