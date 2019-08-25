We have all been floored by Priya Prakash Varrier‘s wink act and loving glances. But, watching her cute expressions will surely melt your hearts. Pictures of Priya in check shirt posing for the camera have surfaced and are going viral already.

The Malayalam actor became the national crush after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The wink in the video left many awe-struck. Now, she keeps teasing her fans with her pictures that prove that she has now also become a fashionista. She never misses to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices and carries each outfit with utmost grace and elegance. This time, the sexy diva gets viral for her adorable expressions. Lately, she took to Instagram to share a couple of her pictures.

She captions the pictures as “Strong is the new pretty!💙”, W.T.F? i.e;Where’s The Food?🤪”, “Shy is the come🤭”.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Strong is the new pretty!💙 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Aug 25, 2019 at 1:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram W.T.F? i.e;Where’s The Food?🤪 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Aug 25, 2019 at 1:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram Shy is the come🤭 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Aug 25, 2019 at 1:59am PDT

Priya Prakash Varrier has a strong Insta family of over 7.2 million followers, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts. She is busy signing projects in Telugu and Hindi. Her singing videos on Instagram has caught the attention of her fans.

Priya made her Bollywood debut Sridevi Bungalow. The film has been in the eye of a storm for trying to cash in on the popularity of legendary actress Sridevi. The first teaser contained a distasteful scene in which Priya is seen lying motionless in a bathtub, which is eerily similar to Sridevi’s tragic demise (she passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub).

Deccan Chronicle reports that Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor is repulsed by the blatant gimmicks that the makers of Sridevi Bungalow are resorting to, and is planning to take stringent legal action.