Malayalam’s popular actor Priya Prakash Varrier, whose flirtatious wink took the internet by storm, knows precisely how to encourage her fans in linking her pictures. She keeps them posted on the latest happenings in her life be it personal or professional.

Recently, the south Indian beauty had posed to be the lovable eye candy for the Instafam with her pics. While clicking selfies, she shared her flawless face. Priya has been making most of her trip and has been sharing updates on social media. Seeing her pictures, fans can’t help but be awestruck by her gorgeous looks. From summery dresses to wintery furry attire, Priya has managed to impress everyone with her look. The diva surely knows how to nail her makeup and get that winter glow on fleek.

The ‘Oru Adaar Love’ actor looks breathtaking as she completed the look with simple winged eyeliner and lipstick and her irresistibly charming smile will surely make your heart skip a beat.

See pictures of Priya Prakash Varrier:

View this post on Instagram Long time no se(lfi)e?! A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:14pm PST