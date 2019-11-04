Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a new photo on Instagram yesterday in which she was seen wearing a mask while shooting for her upcoming film in Delhi where air pollution levels are dangerously high. The entire country is currently worried about the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR and its hazardous effects on the health of the citizens. Priyanka expressed the same concern in her post and wrote about the ‘homeless’ who would be facing more difficulty surviving in such life-threatening conditions in the capital. However, her post upset many people who think that a person who smokes cigarettes and burns crackers has no right to speak about increasing air pollution.

Priyanka got brutally trolled for her post on Instagram. Several social media users pointed out how she didn’t shy away from burning crackers during her wedding celebrations last year and later, was seen smoking a cigar with her family members on a yacht party. Priyanka captioned her post as, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe” (sic)

Many people attacked the actor for being careless first and then cribbing about the problem. She was also asked by some to go back to the USA to protect herself from the pollution. One user commented, “Then stop working in india and stop smoking ❤️” while other wrote, “Yes… We can understand your pain…we pray u get a cigar to purify your lungs!! #doublestandards” (sic). Check out this screenshot of comments on Priyanka’s post:

Earlier, many dug Priyanka’s old advertisement in which she had revealed that she had been suffering from Asthma since the age of five. The actor was trolled for having a cigar with her family on a trip despite suffering from severe lung disease.

Your thoughts?