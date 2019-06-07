Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has created a buzz on social media for her sexy photoshoot for the magazine cover InStyle. Lately, she took to Instagram to share a picture donning a golden saree with a bareback. She was dressed in a golden sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The shoot was for American magazine InStyle’s July 2019 issue. A video of hers also took the internet by storm where she can be seen grooving to ‘Rock The Party’ during the magazine photoshoot.

Soon after the picture and video made its way to social media, some section of netizens started trolling her for wearing the saree without a blouse and showing her bare back. One Instagram user wrote, “It’s misleading. It’s a saree that you can’t even tell is actually a saree. This is what people of colour always have to deal with. Get used for our “diversity card”, but hide what actually makes us diverse by forcing us to fit into a box that is more palatable to western taste. another ridiculous travesty of inclusion. Thought Priyanka was smarter than that” while the other commented, “Shame on her. For insulting the National dress of India. Her title of Miss World should be taken away. Is such a woman, who just for winning the title could do anything, but, posing in such a gesture is just disgusting.”

However, the designer Tarun Tahiliani spoke to mid-day about the trolling and said, “There’s nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her [Priyanka] versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon.”

Check out her posts here:

This is how she was trolled:

While sharing the magazine picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to complete the shoot of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. The film is being directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The Sky is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019.