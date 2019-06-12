Actor Priyanka Chopra is living up to her title of ‘desi girl’. The actor might have travelled to the West and that’s where she is spending most of her time these days but she has proven time and again that her Indian roots are strong. Priyanka has silently found a way to show that she is still attached to her culture and no place can take the ‘desi-ness’ out of her. The actor just doesn’t forget to wear her mangalsutra while going out. Priyanka is in Mumbai for last few days and has been wearing the traditional thread, meant for married India n women, on most of her outings lately. Even when in LA or New York, the Quantico star picks dresses that show some decolletage so that she can easily flaunt her mangalsutra. Here are a few pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas walking on the streets like the true desi girl. Check these out:

1. Priyanka wore a white dress at the last night held wrap-up party of her upcoming Hindi film The Sky Is Pink. The actor looked fabulous in that colour. Her mangalsutra looked striking against that all-white dress.

2. Just a few days back, the actor was spotted coming out of her producer’s office in Mumbai. Her collared dress in olive colour looked quite wearable and Priyanka didn’t forget to style it with her mangalsutra.

3. Even when she landed in the country last week, Priyanka wore the traditional thread around her neck.

4. Same when she headed out in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka joined her in-laws at a party looking stunning in a burgundy dress.

View this post on Instagram SWAG 🔥 @priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on May 10, 2019 at 8:33pm PDT

5. The actor was also spotted wearing a shiny long blazer with a thigh-high slit skirt in May this year. While it’s difficult to shift your attention from Nick Jonas cutely holding the umbrella for her, you can spot Priyanka’s sparkling mangalsutra in the pictures.

6. Also, during this outing when her husband just couldn’t take his hands off his gorgeous wife…

7. And when she landed at the French Riviera to make her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019.

Priyanka once described herself at an awards show and said ‘you can take a girl out of India but you can’t take India out of a girl’ and guess she’s living up to that statement every day of her life. You rock, Priyanka!