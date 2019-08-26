If you love to stay in five-star properties and crave for a whopper breakfast buffet, then you must see the video before making any plans. The disturbing video is filmed and shared by actor Meera Chopra, who is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister and will be seen in ‘Article 375’ along with Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna.

In the video, one can see the maggots crawling on the platter in which Meera’s food was served at Ahmedabad’s DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. The actor was staying in this hotel for a week and now has called for action against the authorities here. As soon as the video went viral, concerned friends and followers came out in her support. Comments like ‘Sad to know that you’d to go through this. Did the hotel care to clarify and apologise?’, ‘You should register an FIR against them’ and ‘They are playing with our health they should be dealt with heavily’ started pouring in.

Meera Chopra shared her horrifying experience on Instagram and captioned the video as, “Staying in @doubletree in Ahmedabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. It’s so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton”.

Watch the disgusting video here:



On the professional front, Meera Chopra made her debut in a South Indian film in the year 2016. The actor was also seen in 1920 London, opposite Sharman Joshi. Her upcoming web-series outing is Article 375.