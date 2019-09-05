The world of social media has conveniently replaced the fashion police to approve or object a celebrity’s outlook and breathing down their wrath, the users on Instagram came down heavily on Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra. Stepping out on Thursday morning, Priyanka sported a funky look which did not go down well with the netizens and as a result, The Sky is Pink star ended up being brutally trolled.

In the picture collage shared by a fan page, Priyanka can be seen donning a super loose shirt and trousers which looked close to a pair of pyjamas. The lilac suit-set had red, blue and black block prints on both the pieces of dressing which PeeCee accessorised with white frame sunglasses and a pair of white heels. Sporting a messy bun atop her head, Priyanka carried a stark red sling bag with its string in a knot.

Check Priyanka’s latest look here:

Trolling her for the quirky look, a user wrote, “She really needs to fire her stylist Not seen her wear anything decent since ages (sic)”, while another asked sarcastically, “Is she wearing a Night suit (sic)” and yet another commented, “Looks like she had some spare cloth left after making cushion covers! (sic)”

Check out the trolling comments on Priyanka Chopra’s latest look here:

Ironically, Priyanka Chopra and her Hollywood-pop star husband Nick Jonas were recently declared People magazine’s Best Dressed of the Year. The list this year included several stylish celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Celine Dion, Serena Williams and Billy Porter, Gemma Chan and this was the first time that the magazine had declared a couple as the winner of the prestigious title.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Apart from this, Priyanka also has in her kitty, the Netflix film titled The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.