The Jonas Brothers are currently on their ‘Happiness Begins‘ tour and it seems like they along with their family members are enjoying the outing to the fullest and their ties appear to be becoming stronger. This became evident when ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner, who is PeeCee’s sister-in-law, was seen shaking a leg with Madhu Chopra (Priyanka’s mother).

In the videos, shared by a fan page, Madhu and Sophie were spotted dancing, as the Jonas Brothers performed live in Connecticut, USA. Sophie even twirled Mumma Chopra before finishing the dance with a hug. Earlier, they were also spotted hugging each other and Sophie kept whispering sweetly into Madhu’s ears.

Take a look at the viral videos:



While the brother trio kept the audience entertained with a lively performance, Turner and Madhu danced hand-in-hand, reported E! News. Turner and Priyanka are both new to the Jonas Family. The ‘GoT’ fame actress married Joe earlier in June for the second time after walking down the aisle with him in May.

A few days ago, in Boston, Nick Jonas was seen expressing his love for Priyanka Chopra while performing on the stage. One of the many moments that left the audience awestruck was when Nick gestured ‘I love you’ to his wife Priyanka who was enjoying the concert with the rest of the family from a special stand. Nick didn’t say anything, he took a pause between the song and gestured ‘I love you’ to Priyanka. The audience went gaga over their lovely chemistry. Check out this post:



It seems like the ‘Barfi’ actor is gelling well with the family as she shared a picture of the ‘J-sisters’ on Instagram, a few days ago. The brother trio kicked off their much-anticipated tour on August 7 in Miami which will run till October 20.

Prior to the tour, they also dropped their fifth album by the same name which marked their coming together after a long hiatus. Earlier this year, the brothers even dropped two songs from their album titled ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’.

