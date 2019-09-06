Priyanka Chopra is not only a popular actor in India but also a global star, thanks to her stint on the show Quantico. However, Google has a different understanding of her name. Yes, you heard us right. If you Google Priyanka Chopra, the actor’s name is appearing as Priyanka Singh. The Wikipedia page too is showing her name as Priyanka Singh but once you click on it, it changes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Though the reason behind the same is not certain for now, but it probably can be a bug on Google. However, the mystery of ‘Singh’ along with her name has not been revealed yet.

Check out some of the screenshot here:

Recently, she has been into the buzz for her latest photoshoot with the vogue magazine that is taking the internet by storm. Setting new trends, PeeCee can be seen donning gorgeous outfits and we are smitten by her each look.

Also, Priyanka Chopra and her Hollywood-pop star husband Nick Jonas were declared People magazine’s Best Dressed of the Year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Apart from this, Priyanka also has in her kitty, the Netflix film titled The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The Sky Is Pink is based on Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who suffered pulmonary fibrosis and passed away at the age of 19, just a day after the release of her book titled My Little Epiphanies. The film features Priyanka Chopra in the role of her mother and Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of her father. Zaira Wasim plays the pivotal role as Aisha Chaudhary in the Shonali Bose-directorial.