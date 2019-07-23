Global star Priyanka Chopra left fans across the world, especially those in her home country, deeply disturbed after she was spotted smoking while celebrating her birthday in Miami. Seated on a yacht alongside Hollywood-pop star husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra, PeeCee was seen relaxing in the lap of the waves and serene weather with a cigarette held between her mouth and fingers while Nick and mommy Chopra puffed a cigar. Putting their shock and rage in words, the fans across social media platforms, took to brutally troll The Sky is Pink star for preaching what she herself wasn’t practicing, despite suffering from asthma.

Ib the latest pictures from Miami that have gripped the Internet, Priyanka can be seen donning a sexy pink bikini as she stood on the edge of the yatch with a white towel held in hand. Standing soaked to skin, Priyanka can be seen fastening a life jacket in another picture while the following ones show her taming the waves by riding a motor boat. Calling her "unbothered" and "rich" among other sarcastic things, a fanpage reminded her of the piece of advice she had handed out last year on Diwali of celebrating the festival sans firecrackers. The hot pictures were trolled under the caption, "Nothing makes me happier than unbothered rich Priyanka living her life in Beautiful bikinis in Miami with her loving husband and her beautiful family …. Priyanka :- Try to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali Indians:- how dare she even urge us to breathe clean air How dare she urge us to be kind to animals Let's not let her have fun…let's just act like she put a gun to our head and forced us to not burst crackers"

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on July 18 and continued to party till this weekend. After her birthday bash, the family moved to have an extended celebration on a yacht in Miami and joining her was her sister from India – Parineeti Chopra. The actor took a day-off from the promotions of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi and accompanied Priyanka-Nick and family in Miami.