Pune: PUBG addiction has claimed yet another life as a 25-year-old man died after suffering a brain stroke while playing the game in Pune on Saturday.

The person, identified as Harshal Memane, was a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and a second-year Bachelor student.

As per reports, Memane while playing the game, complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with intracerebral haemorrhage, and subsequently passed away on Saturday, January 18.

“It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post-mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death,” the police said.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer game created by a South Korean company and experts have claimed it adversely affects the behaviour of those addicted to it.

In an incident similar to the Pune one, a 19-year-old boy from Hyderabad was admitted to hospital in September 2019, after he suffered a brain stroke because of excessive playing of PUBG.

In June 2019, a 17-year old youth from Jind, Haryana hung himself and committed suicide because his mother shouted at him for playing PUBG and took away his mobile phone.

Because of the disastrous effects of the game, parents and teachers, have time and again, sought a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children.