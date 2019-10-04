Television hottie Puja Banerjee, who featured in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev in the role of Parvati has now ditched her traditional avatar. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share her pole dance videos where she can be seen grooving sensually on Paap’s title track. She looked sexy as she sexily danced on the pole. The sultry moves on the pole have got many likes and have become the top trend on social media.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Watch #paap if you haven’t yet only on @hoichoi.tv A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on Oct 3, 2019 at 2:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Watch #paap on @hoichoi.tv A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on Oct 3, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

A family drama laden with mystery, Paap stars the charismatic Puja Banerjee in the lead, marking this as her first Bengali web series.

Paap is about an ancient Durga Puja celebration, a family reunion, one unwanted guest, two dead bodies, a whole lot of mystery! All this happens when a stunning woman arrives in a traditional family during Durga Puja claiming herself to be one of the family acquaintances who is here to spill some long-kept secrets. Meanwhile two dead bodies are discovered with a crushed piece of paper in their mouth and in the paper there’s a strange message. Tension arises in this family with this unwanted guest and two murders. The family gets divided on basis of mistrust and suspicion and someone from outside plays the game well. The ‘Puja House’ becomes a crime scene and lots of mysteries to unveil.

The Official Trailer of Paap was launched a week back in the presence of cast members Puja Banerjee, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Solanki Roy, Bhaswar Chatterjee, Rupsha Dasguupta, Priyanka Mondal, Indrajit Chakraborty among others, director, Anupam Hari and media professionals in an exquisite banquet in Kolkata.