Pune: Things couldn’t get more bizarre than this! In another weird incident concerning Zomato, a man who worked as a delivery person with food delivery app walked off with the pet dog of a Pune-based family.

A distraught Vandana Shah, the owner of the dog took to Twitter to post about the incident, which she said happened on Monday afternoon.

@ZomatoIN @zomatocare@Rashmibansal #doglovers help @PETA #missingdog kidnapped by Zomato delivery guy Tushar Mobile number 08669582131on 7thOct from Poona at Karve Road,Deccan. pic.twitter.com/qLHnzEpwyT — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

As per the the CCTV footage released, the beagle named ‘Dottu’ was last seen playing and roaming inside the premises of her home cum-factory complex premises before he went missing. After he was untraceable for several hours, Shah started searching for her pet in their neighbourhood but couldn’t find him.

While enquiring about ‘Dottu’, Vandana said that she asked a few food delivery guys at an eatery nearby her house and to her surprise, one of the delivery man identified the dog and said that one of his colleagues took the dog with him.

Shah also got hold of a picture of Dottu with a man, who turned out to be the Zomato food delivery guy, identified as Tushar.

“We took his contact number and asked him about Dottu. Tushar confessed to having picked him up but when we asked him to return the dog he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village,” Vandana was quoted as saying to ANI.

Seeking help, Vandana then contacted workers at Zomato, who promised to look into the matter.

@zomatocare@zomato.in tx. Pls call. Tushar your delivery boy will kill our dottu.hes switched off his number. we are at Poona police station#missingdog@rashmibansal@petaindia pic.twitter.com/wdHZuVKFDt — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

Replying to her request, Zomato said, “That’s totally not acceptable. Please help us with your contact details or the order details via DM and someone from our team will reach out to you at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, Vandana also approached the police and while the police has assured them help, they refused to register a complaint.

Here’s hoping Vandana gets reunited with Dottu soon!