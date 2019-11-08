New Delhi: Remember when Union minister Smriti Irani in 2015 had alleged that a hidden camera was installed at the Fabindia store in North Goa? Well, it turns out that such practices among various stores with changing rooms are not uncommon at all. A recent Twitter thread recounts the horrible experience in a Pune cafe.
According to the Twitter thread, a girl recently discovered a camera fitted in the ladies washroom in a Pune cafe. She and her friends immediately inform the authorities. They were asked to wait while the authorities apparently removed the camera and the issue was swiftly swept under the blanket.
As the complainants didn’t budge, the authorities pulled some strings: They wanted to bribe them. Then they deleted their review from the Zomato page. They took down all their social media pages.
The tweet went viral as actress Richa Chada shared it from her handle. Pune Police stepped in and offered assistance. Meanwhile, the cafe apologised and that’s it.