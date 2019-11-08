New Delhi: Remember when Union minister Smriti Irani in 2015 had alleged that a hidden camera was installed at the Fabindia store in North Goa? Well, it turns out that such practices among various stores with changing rooms are not uncommon at all. A recent Twitter thread recounts the horrible experience in a Pune cafe.

#Pune Ladies please beware! A girl discovered a camera fitted in the ladies washroom in Cafe BeHive, Hinjewadi, Pune. When she complained to the management, she & her friends were told to wait, while they secretly removed the camera & did not address the concern properly. (1/n) — Roma (@romaticize) November 5, 2019

When the complainant refused to budge, the management tried to bribe them & also deleted the review left by them on Zomato. Now the cafe owners have taken down all their social media pages & even show ‘Temporarily Closed’ on Zomato. We will not let them get away with this! (2/n) — Roma (@romaticize) November 5, 2019

According to the Twitter thread, a girl recently discovered a camera fitted in the ladies washroom in a Pune cafe. She and her friends immediately inform the authorities. They were asked to wait while the authorities apparently removed the camera and the issue was swiftly swept under the blanket.

Have deleted my previous tweet, as someone pointed out a mistake. Behive, Hinjewadi was filming women in the ladies toilet. This is the limit of perversion. They have to be brought to book. RT widely. @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/sPW7lWLSYS — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 6, 2019

We would be happy to help ma’am. Can we help you in anyway to file an official complaint at the respective police station? You may DM us your number if you wish to discuss over a call — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) November 5, 2019

As the complainants didn’t budge, the authorities pulled some strings: They wanted to bribe them. Then they deleted their review from the Zomato page. They took down all their social media pages.

The tweet went viral as actress Richa Chada shared it from her handle. Pune Police stepped in and offered assistance. Meanwhile, the cafe apologised and that’s it.