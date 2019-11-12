Kartarpur: A video showing a heartfelt exchange between a Pakistani bus driver and an Indian Sikh has gone viral on social media, days after the opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib corridor between Indian and Pakistan.
On Saturday, at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, thousands of Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab for the first time since the partition. The driver, in the video identified as Sadam Hussain, was tasked with driving a shuttle vehicle to ferry Indian devotees from the Indo-Pak border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
While talking to Indian journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, Hussain expressed his happiness at the opening of the corridor, a conversation which has melted the hearts of netizens.
“I don’t think you are as happy as me. The way my eyes have welled up with tears. I am very happy. Seeing you all, I have that feeling that one has when one go for Hajj. This is the same experience for you,” he said.
As the bus came to a stop outside the Gurdwara, Hussain added: “Punjab has been united once again. May God always keep you happy. May you always come here. We [Pakistan] will always welcome you with open arms.”
Both Indians and Pakistanis were touched by the video and people appreciated the brotherhood and unity shown by the two men
The corridor, which was opened on November 9 and links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab district.
Opening of the Kartarpur corridor has been a long-standing demand of Indian Sikhs for decades, and the move potentially marks a sign of a slight warming of relations between India and Pakistan.