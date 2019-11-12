Kartarpur: A video showing a heartfelt exchange between a Pakistani bus driver and an Indian Sikh has gone viral on social media, days after the opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib corridor between Indian and Pakistan.

On Saturday, at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, thousands of Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab for the first time since the partition. The driver, in the video identified as Sadam Hussain, was tasked with driving a shuttle vehicle to ferry Indian devotees from the Indo-Pak border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

While talking to Indian journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, Hussain expressed his happiness at the opening of the corridor, a conversation which has melted the hearts of netizens.

“I don’t think you are as happy as me. The way my eyes have welled up with tears. I am very happy. Seeing you all, I have that feeling that one has when one go for Hajj. This is the same experience for you,” he said.

Watch the video here:

"I don't know about you, I am very happy to see you guy here to Visit #GurdwaraDarbarSahib, as like we go for #Hajj. expressed ,Sadam Hassan ,who was given task to drive a shuttle services from Indo Pak Border to #GurdwaraDarbarSahib through #KartarpurCorridor on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VwW4lNRJ3w — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 10, 2019

As the bus came to a stop outside the Gurdwara, Hussain added: “Punjab has been united once again. May God always keep you happy. May you always come here. We [Pakistan] will always welcome you with open arms.”

Both Indians and Pakistanis were touched by the video and people appreciated the brotherhood and unity shown by the two men

How beautiful! There can’t be any more fine description of this moment than this. Thanks for bringing and sharing such heartfelt emotions with all of us — Kusum Arora (@Arora24Kusum) November 10, 2019

Tears in eyes. I work in new york and when i Went to a departmental store, a Sikh asked me: y r from Pak? I said yes. He literally hugged me ans said: thanks for opening Kartarpur. N i was tearful. #love from 🇵🇰 — Waqas Nawaz (@WaqasnawazMD) November 11, 2019

I'm really amazed to see how sikhs are loved in Pakistan by Pakistanis.I request our Indian fellows to listen this man instead of listening to our negative mainstream media which is spreading hatred.Punjabiyat Zindabad!! Only Punjabiyat and Punjabi launguage can bring us 2gether. — Taran (@Tarandeepjohr) November 10, 2019

Much love to all the Sikh family who are finally able to visit! This man said it beautifully on our behalf♥️ — My name is Vicky. Vicky Leaks – Jami Day 23 (@cereal_twit) November 10, 2019

I’ve always believed the warmth,love&hospitality shown by most ppl in #Pakistan is unparalleled. Show me one person in #India who’se words are emotionally as rich as this gentleman’s.Of course,fanatics are incorrigibly hateful towards #india, but do we even seek them? #Kartarpur — Ruchika Talwar (@RuchikaTalwar) November 10, 2019

How beautiful! There can’t be any more fine description of this moment than this. Thanks for bringing and sharing such heartfelt emotions with all of us — Kusum Arora (@Arora24Kusum) November 10, 2019

The corridor, which was opened on November 9 and links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab district.

Opening of the Kartarpur corridor has been a long-standing demand of Indian Sikhs for decades, and the move potentially marks a sign of a slight warming of relations between India and Pakistan.