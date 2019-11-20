Actor Sonam Bajwa has been one of the leading ladies of Pollywood and has impressed the audience with her versatility. We have seen her playing a girl next door in Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 1984, the modern diva in Gudiyan Patole, the fearless boss lady in Ardab Mutiyaaran and was also a part of Punjabi Singham along with Parmish Verma.

Sonam Bajwa will soon be seen wooing the Bollywood audience. The actor has already started shooting for the upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi. The movie is directed by Remo D’Souza and will also star Prabhu Deva. With each movie, she comes with a new surprise for her fans and never fails to make out hearts drool with her beauty and elegance.

Sonam has been setting the tone of hotness high on Instagram with her alluring poses and looks. This time, the bombshell wore a basic grey t-shirt with Coca Cola printed on it and paired it with a black brief. She looks super hot and sizzling in this picture. While sharing it on Instagram, Sonam writes, “Remind me to forgettt ⚡️⚡️⚡️ 📸 @rahuljhangiani HMU @noyrika”.

Sonam’ nude makeup, glossy lips, and wavy hair is setting the temperature high.

View this post on Instagram Remind me to forgettt ⚡️⚡️⚡️ 📸 @rahuljhangiani HMU @noyrika A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Nov 19, 2019 at 4:49am PST



On the work front, Sonam Bajwa has grabbed the eyeballs after she shook the eyeballs with Ayushmann Khurrana in a special number for his movie Bala. Besides, the actor will soon be making her Tamil debut with P.S Vinod’s upcoming horror-comedy Kaatteri. She will also be seen doing a special number in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited Street Dancer 3D.