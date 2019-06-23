Pollywood actor Sonam Bajwa not only rules the Punjabi industry but is also known for her social media presence and the beauty she is blessed with. With 3.3 million followers, she never misses grabbing eyeballs for her fashion statement and sartorial choices. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a sexy black crop top and denim. She completed her look with soft curls, a dash of lipstick, black sneakers and minimal makeup. Her pose game is bang on and she looks gorgeous, as always.

The picture has taken the internet by storm and has fetched over three lakh likes within a few hours.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 👀 A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 21, 2019 at 6:34am PDT



Recently, Sonam has revealed her love for mangoes. Sonam shared a picture in a blue basic t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts and wrote, “Next 4 days is all about feeding mangoes to my body and good reading for my soul”. It seems like Sonam is packed with back to back promotions of her upcoming film and now wants to relax. In the photo, Sonam can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body in the casual outfit teamed up with grey Nike shoes, a pair of earrings, nude lipstick and hair kept open and wavy.



On the work front, she is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Guddiyan Patole. She will soon be seen wooing the Bollywood audience. The Punjabi actress has already started shooting the first schedule of the upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. She was recently seen in the song titled ‘Tommy’ along with Diljit Dosanjh in the film Shaada.