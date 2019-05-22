Reigning with her beauty and acting skills, Sonam Bajwa is breaking the internet with her hot and sexy pictures. She is also known for her role in hit film Carry on Jatta 2. Touted to be one of the fittest actors in Pollywood, she never shies away to flaunt her toned body on social media. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her smoking hot picture in a sheer black outfit and looks sexy, as always. With minimal makeup, she poses sensuously for the camera. She has loosely tied half of her hair and left the wavy tresses to fall back with two strings of hair falling on the face.

Sharing the post, she said, “Greater things are about to happen.” (sic)

The photo is going viral on the internet and has fetched over 92,000 likes within a few hours.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Greater things are about to happen…✍🏼 A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on May 21, 2019 at 11:59am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her sun-kissed picture in a red and black checkered crop top and ripped jeans. She flaunts her midriff abs as she poses sexually for the photos.

View this post on Instagram 🌹🌹 A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on May 12, 2019 at 7:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Got it from my mama ❣️ Happy Mother’s Day everyone. A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on May 12, 2019 at 2:51am PDT



On the work front, she is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Guddiyan Patole. will soon be seen wooing the Bollywood audience. The Punjabi actress has already started shooting the first schedule of the upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. She will also be hitting the silver screen on May 24 with her film Muklawa.

Sonam is also a known face in the Tamil film industry. She has worked as an air hostess before joining the film industry, she was also reportedly shortlisted to act opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year (2014), but things couldn’t work out for her.