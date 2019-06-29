Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta, who was last seen in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh opposite Gippy Grewal, is currently vacationing in the Maldives along with her husband Ravi Dubey. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a hot picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in sexy blue bikini teamed up with a white sheer shrug. With sunglasses and Champagne in one hand, she looks stunning in her latest picture.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Vacay mode on .. #maldives #vacaymode #vacation. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Vacay mode on .. #maldives #vacaymode #vacation A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:53am PDT



Actor Ravi Dubey too took to his Instagram to share a fun picture of him and his wife Sargun on the Maldives beach. “Biwi cra-jeee pati zen-jee #maldives @sargunmehta, he captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Biwi cra-jeee pati zen-jee #maldives @sargunmehta A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jun 29, 2019 at 2:08am PDT



On the professional front, Sargun will next be seen in Surkhi Bindi. She will be sharing the screen space with Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon in the two films.

The actor earlier worked in many daily soaps. She met Ravi Dubey on the sets of Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. After they started dating, both of them also featured in Nach Baliye. Ravi proposed to her for marriage on the show. The couple tied the knot on December 07, 2013. Sargun and Ravi are madly in love with each other and are also doing their bit for the family at important events like weddings. They are surely giving us relationship goals!