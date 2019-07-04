Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives with along with husband Ravi Dubey, is taking the internet by storm with her latest picture from the tropical island. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture sexy white dress. She can be seen standing on a swing lounger and posing for a click. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and a bracelet. With blue sky and pine trees at the background, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Limitless #maldives #sargunmehta #vacaymode #vacation #beachlife. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Limitless❣❣❣❣ #maldives #sargunmehta #vacaymode #vacation #beachlife🌴 A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:20am PDT



Earlier she and Ravi took to their respective Instagram to share their romantic pictures giving some major couple goals. Not only this, but the couple can also be seen twinning on each day of their holiday spree. In the first picture, Sargun can be seen wearing a comfortable white dress and Ravi opted for sheer white shirt teamed up with shorts. In the photo, they can be seen happily running on the beach and it will definitely bring a smile on your face.

View this post on Instagram ❣❣❣ #maldives #vacation #vacaymode #ravidubey #sargunmehta A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 30, 2019 at 10:50pm PDT



In another picture, Sargun looks smoking hot in pink monokini while Ravi opted for a yellow sleeveless shirt and white shorts.

View this post on Instagram #maldives #saravi #sargunmehta #ravidubey A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:42am PDT



A few days ago, she has also shared her sexy picture in a blue bikini. She teamed up with a white sheer shrug. With sunglasses and Champagne in one hand, she looks stunning in her latest picture.

View this post on Instagram Vacay mode on .. #maldives #vacaymode #vacation A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:53am PDT



She met Ravi Dubey on the sets of Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. After they started dating, both of them also featured in Nach Baliye. Ravi proposed to her for marriage on the show. The couple tied the knot on December 07, 2013. Sargun and Ravi are madly in love with each other and are also doing their bit for the family at important events like weddings. They are surely giving us relationship goals!