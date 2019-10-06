Punjabi heartthrob Sargun Mehta has always mesmerised her fans with her dance moves. During shoots and parties, she always flaunts her killer dance moves leaving fans stunned. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her throwback video of ‘mad dance’ from her two years back birthday bash. In the video, she can be seen doing hook-up steps from the popular 90’s song ‘Piya Piya O Piya’ from Salman Khan’s film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

In the video, she along with her girl gang wraps the towel around them and performs the hook-up steps from the song. Sargun can be seen dressed in a yellow top teamed up with a short black skirt. The video will remind you of all the crazy fun you had with your gang and relate to it.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “This is one mad video from my birthday 2 years ago.@ashanegi @siddhi.karwa @ninoshkasaldanha @rakheeverma18 school ke dinon wala gaana #piyapiya. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her video from a friend’s wedding where she can be seen singing ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ from the film Hum Apke Hai Koun. Clad in a shimmery lehenga, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the clip. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Me at every wedding .You can cross check with @harrdysandhu too..remember harrdy ? Still waiting for me to release my single ? Ki ab aapko bhi lagta hai ki mujhe apne singer banane ke sapne ko lagaam lagani chahiye?? (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sargun was last seen in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh opposite Gippy Grewal. She will be next seen in Surkhi Bindi opposite Gurnam Bhullar.