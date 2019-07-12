Punjabi hot actor Sonam Bajwa has treated her fans with her gorgeous picture on Friday morning. The Punjabi hottie is known for her impeccable looks and never misses grabbing eyeballs with her sartorial choices. Not only this, but she is also an inspiration to many young girls out there. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her hot pictures and we are smitten by her look. Clad in a grey crop top and ripped denim, she completed her look with black sneakers, a dash of pink lipstick and sultry expressions. She has kept her hair open and has styled in soft curls.

She has also revealed that she likes grey in clothing but not in her life. She captioned the photo, “Love the grey in clothing not life. (sic)”

The photos have fetched over two lakh likes and still counting.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Love the grey in clothing not life 🙄✌️ A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jul 11, 2019 at 7:03am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her sexy pictures n a sexy black crop top and denim. She completed her look with soft curls, a dash of lipstick, black sneakers and minimal makeup. Her pose game is bang on and she looks gorgeous, as always.

View this post on Instagram 💭 💭 A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram Last one I promise 🙈 A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 28, 2019 at 7:48am PDT



A few days back, she has shared the poster of her upcoming action film Singham Punjabi. Flaunting her desi look, she is paired opposite Gaal Ni Kadni fame Parmish Verma. The film is slated to release on August 9. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Meet Nikki She is the one true love of Dilsher Singh! Singham releasing worldwide 9th August. (sic)”



Apart from Singham, Punjabi actor has already started shooting the first schedule of the upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.