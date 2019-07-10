Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is back to the bay after a romantic vacation in the Maldives with husband Ravi Dubey. She is not only a good actor but also a good dancer and has often showcased her dancing through social media. Now, she took to Instagram to share yet another video where she can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff’s song ‘Hook Up Song’ from the film Student of The Year 2. Along with the choreographer Yash Kadam, Sargun burns the dance floor.

Clad in a sexy grey dress and sneakers, she completed her look with subtle makeup and high ponytail. Sharing the video, she wrote, “All i know is that i dont want to stop learning…. ever… Choreography- @yasshkadamm Shot by -@ohmygosh_joe Song – hook up song #hookupsong #sargunmehta #dance #dancelover. (sic)”

The clip is going viral and has fetched over 95,000 views within a couple of minutes.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot bikini pictures from her Maldives vacation. Donning a sexy pink monokini, she can be seen enjoying her time on the beach. She captioned it, “Change your belief to change your perception, A perception of success, abundance and love in any situation will lead to what it is that you are seeking. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sargun was last seen in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh opposite Gippy Grewal. She will be next seen in Surkhi Bindi opposite Gurnam Bhullar.