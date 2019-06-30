Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is currently vacationing in the tropical island, the Maldives with her husband Ravi Dubey. The couple is having a lot of fun at their vacation and the proof are their stunning pictures from the picturesque location. Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh actor has shared more bikini pictures of her and she is looking hot, as always. With crystal clear blue water at the background, the duo poses with a swag. In the picture, While Sargun flaunts her mid-riff abs in a blue bikini, Ravi can be seen wearing a floral red shirt and white shorts. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “To conversations enveloped with love and filled with wisdom. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram #maldives #saravi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:16am PDT

In another picture, Sargun and Ravi can be seen sitting by the beach and flaunting their million dollar sign. In the photo, Sargun looks hot and sexy in pink monokini while Ravi can be seen sporting a yellow sleeveless shirt. Ravi shared the picture and wrote, “Mohabbat from Maldives #sargunmehta #ravidubey #saravi (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Mohabbat from Maldives #sargunmehta #ravidubey #saravi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jun 30, 2019 at 6:33am PDT



Earlier, Sargun shared her picture flaunting her washboard abs in sexy blue bikini teamed up with a white sheer shrug. With sunglasses and Champagne in one hand, she looks stunning in her latest picture. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Vacay mode on .. #maldives #vacaymode #vacation. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Vacay mode on .. #maldives #vacaymode #vacation A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:53am PDT



On the professional front, Sargun will next be seen in Surkhi Bindi. She will be sharing the screen space with Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon in the two films.

Sargun met Ravi Dubey on the sets of Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. After they started dating, both of them also featured in Nach Baliye. Ravi proposed to her for marriage on the show. The couple tied the knot on December 07, 2013. Sargun and Ravi are madly in love with each other and are also doing their bit for the family at important events like weddings. They are surely giving us relationship goals!