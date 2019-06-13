Pollywood actor Sonam Bajwa who keeps treating her 3.3 million followers on Instagram with her gorgeous pictures, recently shared her love for mangoes. Sonam shared a picture in a blue basic t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts and wrote, “Next 4 days is all about feeding mangoes to my body and good reading for my soul ✌️”. It seems like Sonam is packed with back to back promotions of her upcoming film and now wants to relax.

In the photo, Sonam can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body in the casual outfit teamed up with grey Nike shoes, a pair of earrings, nude lipstick and hair kept open and wavy. The picture has been loved by her fans and has fetched nearly 2 lakh likes within a day. As usual, her pose game is on point for the latest photoshoot.

Check Sonam Bajwa’s picture:

Earlier, Sonam Bajwa shared a few pictures from her upcoming film Shadaa. In pictures, Sonam wore sexy denim shorts with a crop denim jacket. On the other hand, Diljit wore denim jeans with a brown leather jacket paired with ice blue turban.

View this post on Instagram Caption this ? #Tommy #shadaa A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 6, 2019 at 3:58am PDT

Shadaa is set to hit theatres on June 21.