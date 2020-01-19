Lucknow: Social media went in a frenzy after noted Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi on Friday claimed that her qawwali performance was ‘deliberately’ stopped midway during an event in Lucknow.
According to the eminent Sufi-Kathak performer, the music stopped during her on-going performance and an announcement was made for the next act. The incident took place at a dinner hosted by the UP assembly speaker for a conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
Visibly shocked, Chaturvedi said her performance was allotted 45 minutes, but was cut short without an explanation.
The dancer alleged, “I heard the officials coming from the side of the stage, and saying that Qawwali nahi ho sakti (No Qawwali can be performed), Qawwali nahi ho sakti yehaan per (No Qawwali can be performed here).”
Following her claims, many Twitter users alleged religious bias and slammed the UP govt:
Meanwhile, the Culture Department of the state government, has denied the accusation, calling it ‘rubbish’ and said that there was ‘some issue’ between the organisers and the performer. Organisers also said that the act had to be completed before the arrival of CM Adityanath as a dinner was arranged with the chief minister.
Trying to clear the air, an official told IANS, “Since the programme was running late, it had to be trimmed. Manjari Chaturvedi had done two performances and third was underway. Since the programme was running late and there was a Braj performance that was to take place and we wanted all performers to get a chance, the act was stopped. The performance was cut short due to ‘organizational compulsions and not due to any religious or linguistic bias’..”
Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music.