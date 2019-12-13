New Delhi: Can you believe this that the Buckingham Palace, which has several movies and television series made on it, now needs a social media director. And who else to help the Royal mansion to tide over this social media crisis? LinkedIn.

“It’s knowing your content will be viewed by millions. It’s about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional,” this is how the job posting reads.

So, what will be your role? “The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to lead on and develop our digital communications strategy, and ensure that we make effective use of a range of digital platforms to support these aims.”

“Whether you’re covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences,” the Buckingham Palace wrote in the advertisement.

“You can look forward to a comprehensive benefits package, including a 15% employer contribution pension scheme, 33 days annual leave, including bank holidays, free lunch and access to training and development to support your continuous professional development.”

Yes! These are the perks of the job.