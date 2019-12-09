Actor Hina Khan is all geared up to win fans’ hearts once again with her upcoming music video ‘Raanjhana’ opposite her best friend Priyank Sharma. Taking to Instagram, she has shared the first poster of the song where the duo can be seen romancing in the picturesque location. In the post, she also reveals that the song teaser will be out soon and her fans can’t keep calm.

In the poster, While Hina is dressed in a gorgeous blue and orange outfit, Priyank can be seen wearing a white shirt and black pants

Earlier, Hina Khan expressed her excitement about the video and told Mumbai Mirror, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.”

Check out the poster here:



The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam.

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.

On the other hand, Priyank Sharma was last seen in the web series ‘The Holiday’ opposite Adah Sharma.