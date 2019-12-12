Actors Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s new music video titled ‘Raanjhana’ is finally out and it will make you believe in love once again. The romantic track has soulful Arijit Singh’s voice and is the perfect love song to end this year. The video starts with Hina entering in a hotel room and having a nostalgic feel about the place. She then finds a book named ‘Raanjhana’ where the story of their past life is written. It then goes into a flashback and beautifully shows the love story of them falling in love and how they get separated by death.

The beautiful picturesque location and their chemistry is unmissable. Both the actors don gorgeous outfit and look perfect as a couple.

The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam.

The video is hit among the audience and has already fetched over two million views within a few hours.

Recently, the teaser of her upcoming music video titled ‘Raanjaana’released where she is paired opposite Priyank Sharma. Earlier, Hina Khan expressed her excitement about the video and told Mumbai Mirror, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.”

The makers also shared the first look of the song in which Hina and Priyank can be seen romancing at the picturesque location. In the poster, While Hina is dressed in a gorgeous blue and orange outfit, Priyank can be seen wearing a white shirt and black pants

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.