Cricketer Hardik Pandya sent social media into a tizzy with the announcement of his engagement with Serbian model-turned Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer posed for some photos with Natasa at a private yacht where he proposed to her with a solitaire ring. As soon as the news of his engagement came out, Twitterati trended #HardikPandya and the trend stays alive as we inform you about it.

What is not interesting about is the trend is how Hardik’s appearance is being mocked by several users and racists jokes are taking over to make ‘fun’ of the news. Many Twitter users are trolling Hardik for his skin colour and having a woman who’s fairer than him as his life partner. Check these out:

Congratulations Natasha Stankovic #HardikPandya 🎉🎉

Sending you Gulab Jamun and Rasgullas pic.twitter.com/gUAPBMxltT — Witty Minion (@wittyminion) January 1, 2020

Now girls, don’t say this

Maine kahe bahu sab kale ki……

. #HardikPandya congratulations❤️ pic.twitter.com/WIwAUFcKWF — Sourav Negi (@SouravN95115882) January 1, 2020

First WestIndies Player to get engaged with an Indian actress.#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/aih2tWTFne — Arun Saini (@ImSaini_) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, after the announcement, Hardik has joined the club of the cricketers who got swooned away by Bollywood divas and tied the knot. This includes Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan, and former players like Mohammed Azharuddin and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi among others. Natasa is also not the first actor to have said ‘yes’ to an Indian cricketer for marriage. She has followed the league of Geeta Basra, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and Sharmila Tagore in doing so. Our best wishes to the couple!