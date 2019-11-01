Bollywood actor Disha Patani has featured as a cover girl for a fashion magazine in the ‘wedding special’ edition. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her hot picture in a gorgeous beige-coloured shimmery blouse and pink and yellow lehenga. Flaunting her perfect curves, she has teamed up her look with a stone-studded neckpiece, matching finger rings, subtle makeup, and nude lipstick. She has styled her hair in soft curls and her sultry expressions will take your heart away.

Her picture is going viral and has fetched over 85,000 likes within a couple of minutes. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hello @hellomagindia #covergirl. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Hello @hellomagindia #covergirl🐱🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 1, 2019 at 5:35am PDT



Disha has over 26 million followers on social media and is a huge inspiration to many girls, especially when it comes to fitness and following up with the fashion trends.

Being a brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, she has shared her photo in a black crop top and red briefs. Her sultry photoshoot and perfect curves took the internet by storm. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#MYCALVINS #CK50 @calvinklein. (sic)”



On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.

She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.