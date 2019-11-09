Actor Disha Patani, who is currently shooting for her next film Radhe, got injured while practicing a dance step with exceptionally phenomenal dance guru Prabhudeva. The actor will be seen along with Salman Khan in the film. According to a report in an entertainment website, Disha got injured on her knees during a practice session. She posted a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen sitting on the floor in shorts and tee, with injured knees as her caption read, “Prabhu sirs dance got me like #radhe #injuredknees.” The actor got both knees injured due to the rigorous practice and difficult dance steps. The song is being choreographed by Prabhudheva.

In Radhe, Disha plays the role of Radha, Salman’s love interest. On the other hand, Salman Khan plays the role of a cop. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film “Wanted”, which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming “Dabangg 3”, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Take a look at the picture here:

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year and credits the superstar’s brother Sohail Khan as a producer. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

On the work front, Disha Patani recently wrapped up the shooting of Mohit Suri’s Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.

A few days back, Disha was snapped with Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor at the success party of Sidharth Anand’s War and although rumor-mills continue to buzz about their love affair but Tiger and Disha have always maintained that they are good friends.