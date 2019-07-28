A few days after actor Rahul Bose revealed that he was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a luxury hotel in Chandigarh, people on Twitter have come out to start a meme trend on the same. The funny people on the internet have begun uploading their best ‘banana’ jokes on Twitter.

Earlier, many showed outrage over Rahul being charged such a hefty amount for ordering just a pair of bananas at the hotel. Now, the entire issue has taken a funny turn on social media. This has happened a day after the news of the hotel being slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 went viral on the internet. Creative minds of Twitter are busy posting new memes to troll Rahul. Here are some of the best tweets made:

Hotel reception when @RahulBose1 comes to check in. pic.twitter.com/jonObboWrw — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 27, 2019

Rahul Bose Wallet pic.twitter.com/AiPlb2nF6m — Vikas Aayega (@vikasaayega) July 27, 2019

Everyone knows Bengalis love fish. This one is Rahul Bose’s favorite. pic.twitter.com/Zf1Pbydt3r — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 27, 2019

Rahul bose at 5 stars hotel now pic.twitter.com/guSLmfpGRY — क्रूर सिंह (@kroor_singh_) July 27, 2019

As reported by ANI, the Chandigarh Excise And Taxation Department fined the hotel with Rs 25,000 for charging GST on a tax-free product. The department even sent the hotel a show-cause notice earlier asking them to release a statement by Saturday. However, in the absence of any response from the hotel, the department fined them with the amount and also instructed an investigation by a three-member team to find out if the hotel is fulfilling their other tax duties properly or not.

In the viral video that Rahul posted on Instagram, he showed the copy of the bill he received along with the two bananas he had ordered. The bill showed that he was charged nine per cent CGST and another nine per cent UTGST for a pair of bananas that came under ‘fruit platter.’