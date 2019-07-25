You never know which next thing can woo Twitterati enough to start a thread or viral trend online but going with the daily flow is recommended to stay abreast of the latest events, even if they hold trivial importance to national issues and the brigade was recently joined by actor Rahul Bose‘s tweet after being overcharged for two bananas. Costing him Rs 442.50 that also included GST, after he bought them from a luxury hotel, the actor’s rant triggered a chain reaction of tweeples #RahulBoseMoment.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, the users recalled moments when they paid a whopping price for an item, in a luxury hotel, that cost way less in general. Apart from sharing their past experience with the now viral hashtag, the users also flooded the micro-blogging site with memes that will leave your sides aching with hilarious references. While one user wrote, “I live in #Bengaluru, I have my Rahul Bose moments everyday. #RahulBoseMoment (sic)”, another shared, “My #RahulBoseMoment is paying Rs.600 for 2 cups of tea (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “My boss has his #RahulBoseMoment when he sign my monthly pay cheque (sic).”

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 160rs for a glass of soda …..I guess the gas was really special #RahulBoseMoment — NidhisH (@NIDSFEVER) July 25, 2019

I remember paying fuc*ing 500rs for a Pani Puri just because it was labelled as ‘Gastro Pani Puri’ had thought must be something unique but all I got was pani in test-tube and nitrogen gas#RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose — Desi Tom Cruise (@desitomcruise) July 25, 2019

My rahul bose movement was paying 200 rs for samosa in flight of pune to lucknow #RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose , — Satyapal Tripathi (@satypaltripathi) July 25, 2019

Kal papa keh rahe they ki

Zindagi kat jayegi aise hi do banana nahi kama paaoge #Rahulbosemoment — Col JNW Singh (@Jebaat3) July 25, 2019

We had been to Agra and stayed at 3 star hotel. I was not well hence had ordered 1 glass milk. It had costed us 200 rs. and then after I preferred visiting small restaurants at medicine times. 😂😂 my #RahulBoseMoment https://t.co/4HJHpcUper — इमरोज (@BhumikaShah7) July 25, 2019

I once got slapped a bill of $15 for coconut water. Like literal naariyal paani. It didn’t even have malai. 🙁#RahulBoseMoment — Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) July 25, 2019

Our very own #RahulBoseMoment 😂😂@Meet_mufc

300 Rs. plus tax for one slice of pizza 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/V2XlMLaLnV — Rahul Nathani (@Wr10Rahul) July 25, 2019

My #RahulBoseMoment is paying Rs.600 for 2 cups of tea — Gautam Modi (@igautammodi) July 24, 2019

My #RahulBoseMoment was when I paid 750 rs for a plate of maggi and that too in chandigarh last year. — Satya Sundar (@azazelSatya) July 25, 2019

My boss has his #RahulBoseMoment when he sign my monthly pay cheque,😬😬 https://t.co/qLUpU3pGOx — TedhaGyaan (@TedhaGyaan) July 25, 2019

Actor Rahul Bose recently posted a video on Instagram complaining about how one of the luxury hotels charged Rs 442 for two bananas from him. He made a sarcastic video on social media and revealed that he ordered a pair of bananas after working out at a hotel in Chandigarh where he was staying and when he checked the bill, it showed an amount of Rs 442.50 that also included GST.

Bananas were identified under ‘food platter’ on his bill. The actor ranted about the incident in the video and said that those bananas turned out to be ‘too good for him.’ The caption on his video read, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings” (sic).