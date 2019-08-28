Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was taken by surprise during a visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala when a man planted a sudden kiss on the leader’s cheek. A video is doing rounds on social media where a man in a blue shirt is seen shaking hands with Rahul Gandhi before lunging in, hugging and kissing him. The former Congress president is in Wayanad to survey flood-affected areas and to review rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the deluge following incessant downpour. When the incident happened, Gandhi grins but doesn’t push the man away.

Seated in the front passenger seat of a car, Gandhi was making his was after meeting affected residents. While media persons jostled for the parliamentarian’s byte, locals, one after the other, made way to shake hands with their leader.

Watch the video:

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

One such ardent supporter took a moment to kiss Gandhi on his cheek. The said man leaned inside the car, pulled Gandhi towards him and gave him a peg.

Kerala: A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/8hk2et4ifJ — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, however, continued shaking hands with people of his constituency and his vehicle moved ahead after the brief interaction. The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a Congress woman supporter during a rally in Valsad district in Gujarat this year in February. The video of the incident went viral.

#WATCH A woman kisses Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad, #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/RqIviTAvZ9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

The woman had later said that the gesture was spontaneous and had nothing to do with the Valentine’s Day fervour. She added that the Congress chief was ‘like her brother’.

In 2017, a young girl had climbed atop Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle during his roadshow in Bharuch for a selfie the lawmaker.