You cannot be a Shilpa Shetty fan if you are not well versed with her weekly Sunday binge videos where she can be seen indulging in all sorts of fancy desserts, guilt-free. However, this week’s Sunday saw a different Shilpa, much to critics awe and fans humour as it featured her husband Raj Kundra, dressed up as the diva, sporting a blonde wig and binging on unicorn cupcakes in the most hilarious manner.

The video starts in a manner similar to Shilpa’s, where she announces the day of the week, the purpose of the video and her dessert dish for the day in utmost excitement. Raj throws up the calories at the end of the video as son Viaan pats his back and Shilpa stands making a face at the gross act. The video was captioned, “Expectation vs Reality!!! To all those people who think I don’t enjoy my dessert Lemme tell you I earn my #SundayBinge and indulge with #Pride. No sugar during the week and eat anything u want on Sunday guilt free. #Celebrate and #Eat with #Gratitude . This video was my Hubbys take on my critics Ps:This video was just meant to be on our Family chat( we have one) @Rajkundra9 you are #hilarious Can’t believe u did this #sundaybinge #Sunday #takingthemickey #eatwithgratitude #enjoy #realitybites #pride #lovefood #cheatdays #laughs #londondiaries” (sic).

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently became the cover girl of the fashion magazine. Lately, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the photoshoot on the Yacht. We all can agree on the fact that the Dhadkan of Bollywood is ageing in reverse and looks like she is getting younger with each passing day. Flaunting her perfectly toned body and mid-riff abs, she poses sensuously in her latest pictures.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently a co-judge on reality dance show Super Dancer. Apart from that, the actress has launched her own fitness Yoga DVD. The diva is the epitome of fitness. Known for being uber health conscious, Shilpa has her own collection of yoga DVDs and nutrition books.