Jaipur: The love of a father for his daughter knows no bounds and a doting father in Rajasthan proved that! Mahendra Singh Solakh, a farmer from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, fulfilled his daughter’s childhood dream by arranging a helicopter for her ‘vidaai’ (farewell after marriage).

Soon after the wedding nuptials were over, the bride Reena and her husband Sandeep Lamba left from Ajitpura village near Chidawa town in Jhunjhunu district for Sultana in a helicopter, to the amazement of villagers and neighbours.

Mahendra Singh planned the grand gesture, after her daughter had expressed a desire to ‘fly in a plane and travel the sky’. That’s when he decided to send her off in a style and booked a chopper and took all the required permission from the administration.

Jhunjhunu: Departure of a bride, Reena after her marriage was on a helicopter arranged by her father in Ajitpura village. Mahendra Solakh, bride's father says,"I planned this a year back and shared the idea with my family when the wedding was 2 months away." (21.11) #Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/zRhDmHrNFD — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

He said,”I planned this a year back and shared the idea with my family when the wedding was 2 months away.”

Reena had also invited all her friends on the occasion while locals flocked to catch a glimpse.

“Betiyon ko isse badhaav milta hai. Jaise ki humare yahan pe bahut saari ghatnaayein hoti hain betiyon ke sath. Isse garv mehsoos hoga thoda (This will encourage daughters. A lot of incidents happen with daughters here. This will make them proud),” the bride said on the occasion.

While Reena is a first-year student at Jhunjhunu Morraka College, her husband Sandeep works as a Station-Master with the Indian Railways and is stationed at Nashik.

‘Vidaai’ is a ritual of Hindu marriage ceremony in which the bride bids farewell to her family.