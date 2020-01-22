Udaipur: Well, it’s an appreciable trait to be loyal for the organisation you work for, but a man in Rajasthan took this ‘love’ and ‘loyalty’ a little too far.

A Congress worker who works in the Rajasthan Government loves his party so much that he named his second his baby ‘Congress’, despite objections from his family.

Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister in Udaipur on Tuesday received the birth certificate of his newborn son and it reads ‘Congress Jain’.

“Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around. My son was born in July and it took me so many months to procure his birth certificate. Today his birth certificate issued by the state government his name is recorded as Congress Jain,” said Vinod Jain.

“I am inspired by Ashok Gehlot and I have been with Ashok Gehlot and with I think that when my kid turns 18 years old he will also initiate a political career,” he added.

Jain said that his entire family is associated with the Congress party and he wants his future generations to follow in their footsteps as well.

Born in July 2019, Congress is the second child for Vinod Jain after his first child, a daughter.

Wonder how the kid would react when he grows up!