Papped right from the airport itself, film industry’s biggies started pouring into the capital earlier on Thursday as Rashtrapati Bhawan geared to host the swearing-in ceremony of the 15th Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers has recently administered the oath of office which was witnessed live by not only the cast of PM Narendra Modi‘s biopic, including Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani but also South sensation Rajinikanth, accompanied by his wife Latha and Bollywood’s A-listers including Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Hirani among others.

Winning from Mathura for the second time in a row and hence, securing her Lok Sabha seat, Hema Malini too was spotted at the mega event. While Anil Kapoor posted a dapper-as-always picture from Delhi, ahead of the event and shared, “Honoured to be attending one of the most important ceremonies of the year” (sic), Kangana was spotted wearing a gossamer white sari for the occasion,veteran singer Asha Bhosle was seen opting for an elegant cream one for the event. Apart from these, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aanand L. Rai, Omung Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Kailash Kher, Ashoke Pandit and Mahavir Jain too increased the glam quotient of the ceremony.

Check the pictures of cine celebrities at PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony here:

View this post on Instagram #KanganaRanaut with Freternity A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kanganaranaut) on May 30, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram #KanganaRanaut with Celebs A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kanganaranaut) on May 30, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and his Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony was graced by over 5600 guests, including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states, sports legends, Bollywood celebrities and Business honchos. Besides, families of Pulwama attack martyrs and kins of BJP workers killed in poll violence in West Bengal will also mark their attendance at the mega event.